BMW driver wrecks into 17 scooters parked on sidewalk in central Taiwan

The 21-year-old driver tested negative for alcohol following the accident early Sunday

By Duncan DeAeth, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/12/04 15:29
The scene of the accident on Kuo-kuang Rd. in Taichung's South District. 

The scene of the accident on Kuo-kuang Rd. in Taichung's South District.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A 21-year-old driver seriously damaged 17 scooters parked on a sidewalk in Taichung City after he accidentally drove his BMW over the curb, early Sunday (Dec. 4) morning.

The driver, surnamed Chen (陳), reportedly told officers he was in a bad mood and was not paying enough attention and that he lost control of his car as he turned onto Kuo-kuang Road in Taichung’s South District. The accident happened around 12:30 a.m. on Sunday.

Fortunately, no one was injured in the accident. The leased BMW that Chen was driving was badly damaged along with the 17 scooters that it struck.

Security cameras caught part of the incident, which shows Chen’s car driving over the curb and then a large flash of sparks as it slams into the scooters.

Police tested Chen for alcohol on site, but his breathalyzer came back negative, reports UDN.

Local police remind drivers that they should always pay attention to the road and driving conditions. If you are fatigued or in a bad mental state, please do not get behind the wheel.

BMW driver wrecks into 17 scooters parked on sidewalk in central TaiwanThe wrecked BMW that was involved in the accident. (CNA photo)
car accident
BMW
Taichung
scooter parking

