Taiwan reports 12,981 local COVID cases

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Sunday (Dec. 4) announced 13,019 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, of which 12,981 were local and 38 were imported, as well as 29 deaths.

The local cases included 5,936 males and 7,037 females between under five and 100 years of age. The genders of eight local cases are still under investigation.

Among the local cases, 108 were moderate and severe cases.

Among the 29 reported deaths, 16 were male and 13 were female. They ranged in age between 30 and 100, and all of them were severe COVID-19 cases. Twenty-seven had a history of chronic illness, while 20 had not received three doses of COVID-19 vaccines. They were confirmed to have contracted the disease between Sept. 18 and Nov. 30 and died between Sept. 21 and Dec. 1.

The imported cases included 12 males and 26 females. They ranged in age from under five to 90 and arrived between Nov. 5 and Saturday (Dec. 3).

Taiwan has so far recorded 8,369,226 cases of COVID-19, including 37,925 imported, while 14,478 people have succumbed to the disease.