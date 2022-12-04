Man's body found in northern Taiwan river, 27 days after being swept away

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — On Saturday (Dec. 3) around 11:00 p.m., a dead body was discovered by a fisherman floating in the Yufeng River in Jianshi Township, Hsinchu.

It was later confirmed to be a 25-year-old man surnamed Yang (楊), who went missing a month ago on Nov. 6. Yang was swept downriver during a visit to a local hot spring, reported UDN.



On the day he was swept downriver, Yang came to the area with two of his friends to enjoy the Yexi Hot Springs. However, as he was using a guide rope to cross the river, he reportedly lost his balance and was carried downstream by the fast-moving current.

His friends tried to follow him down the bank to rescue him, but he was eventually swept out of sight. The friends contacted authorities and a rescue party was dispatched. They used drones with aerial cameras to search for Yang for several days but were unable to find him.

The fisherman found Yang’s body 27 days after he went missing, near Tianpu Village. Rescue personnel successfully removed the body from the river around 4:00 p.m. and confirmed his identity.

The local government urges visitors to the area to be very careful when crossing the river, especially when the current is moving quickly. If the water level is above knee height, visitors should avoid wading into the river, they said.