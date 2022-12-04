Lewis scores 30, Pepperdine defeats Northern Arizona 88-69

MALIBU, Calif. (AP) — Maxwell Lewis' 30 points led Pepperdine over Northern Arizona 88-69 on Saturday night.

Lewis had six rebounds for the Waves (5-2). Mike Mitchell Jr. scored 17 points, making 5 of 8 from 3-point range. Houston Mallette shot 6 for 11, including 3 for 5 from beyond the arc to finish with 16 points.

The Lumberjacks (3-7) were led by Liam Lloyd with 13 points. Jalen Cole added 10 points, while Carson Towt had nine points and eight rebounds.

Pepperdine outscored Northern Arizona by 17 in the second half behind 14 points from Mitchell.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.