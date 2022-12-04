Idaho governor leads delegation to Taiwan to explore investment opportunities

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A delegation led by Idaho Governor Brad Little arrived in Taiwan on Sunday (Dec. 4) for a four-day visit to explore investment and cooperation opportunities.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) wrote in a press releasestatement that the group is scheduled to meet President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文), Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌), and attend a banquet held by Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (吳釗燮). Little will also attend the signing ceremony of a memorandum of understanding between Taiwan and Idaho that promotes commercial exchange and industrial cooperation.

The delegation will also tour Taiwan, visiting the Taichung City Government, the Importers and Exporters Association of Taipei, the Taiwan Flour Mills Association, and other businesses.

According to MOFA, Little previously visited Taiwan as the lieutenant governor of Idaho in 2011, and during his first term as governor in 2019. After being reelected in November this year, he immediately began planning another visit.

Taiwan shares a close economic and trade relationship with Idaho and was the state’s largest market for exports in 2021.