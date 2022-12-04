Yunlin Criminal Investigation Bureau deputy chief dies suddenly in south Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Deputy Chief of the Criminal Investigation Bureau (CIB) of Yunlin County, Lin Chen-shun (林振順), died early Sunday (Dec. 4) morning after he slipped and fell in a restroom at a convenience store in Douliu City.

Lin reportedly slipped and fell while entering a bathroom stall shortly after. He was found by his friend, who immediately called for help. Lin reportedly lost vital signs on route to the Yunlin Branch of National Taiwan University, and was declared dead upon arrival, shortly after midnight.

The 47-year-old Lin met with his friend sometime after 11:00 p.m. at the convenience store for drinks, and was not on duty when the incident occurred, reports UDN. News of the officer’s sudden death shocked his family and colleagues.

The Yunlin District Prosecutor’s Office stated on Sunday that it plans to investigate circumstances surrounding the incident.