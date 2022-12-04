South Carolina Upstate beats Western Carolina 79-64

CULLOWHEE, N.C. (AP) — Jordan Gainey's 21 points helped South Carolina Upstate defeat Western Carolina 79-64 on Saturday night.

Gainey had six assists and three steals for the Spartans (4-4). Khydarius Smith added 12 points while shooting 5 of 10 from the field and 2 for 3 from the line, and he also had eight rebounds and three blocks. Nick Alves recorded 12 points and finished 5 of 8 from the field.

The Catamounts were led by Tyzhaun Claude, who finished with 17 points and 12 rebounds. Tre Jackson added 15 points for Western Carolina. In addition, Vonterius Woolbright had 11 points, six rebounds, four assists and two steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.