Investigation underway after child dies in south Taiwan fire

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A five-year-old girl was killed in a Yunlin County fire on Saturday (Dec. 4). Authorities are investigating the cause of the fire and why the child was alone at home.

The fire occurred at a house in Xiluo Township, and was reported at 5:14 p.m. Firefighters arrived at 5:22 p.m. to put out the fire. They searched the premises after they were told a child might have been at home, reported LTN.

At 5:40 p.m., the child surnamed Chen (陳) was found dead at the scene.

Chen reportedly lived with her father and grandmother, both farmers, at the rental house. Her mother had left the family two years ago, and the family lived in poverty.

Neighbors were cited as saying Chen was well-behaved, but that she had not been attending pre-school.

When the fire occurred, Chen’s father and grandmother were working at a farm. They rushed home upon hearing about the fire, and Chen’s father cried in grief when he learned that his daughter had died.

Preliminary investigations showed that Chen was asleep in the bedroom when the fire began which prevented her from escaping. The cause of the fire remains to be determined.

Social workers are currently investigating why Chen was left alone at home to determine any relevant legal liability.