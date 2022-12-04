Johnson, DePaul take down Loyola Chicago 78-72 in OT

Javon Johnson and Umoja Gibson combined for all of DePaul's 18 overtime points and the Blue Demons defeated Loyola Chicago 78-72 on Saturday.

Johnson scored 27 points, 10 in overtime, and had six assists for the Blue Demons (5-3). Gibson finished with 23 points, making 4 of 5 from 3-point range, and made four steals. Jalen Terry scored 11 points.

Marquise Kennedy led the Ramblers (3-5) with 26 points, hitting four 3-pointers. Tom Welch added 13 points, seven rebounds and two steals for Loyola Chicago. Braden Norris had 11 points and seven assists.

A three-point play by Welch with 1:09 left in regulation tied the game at 60-all.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.