Potter scores 27, leads Jacksonville State over ETSU 63-61

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP) — Skyelar Potter's 27 points helped Jacksonville State defeat East Tennessee State 63-61 on Saturday night.

Potter added six rebounds for the Gamecocks (4-4). Travis Roberts shot 6 for 10, including 3 for 7 from beyond the arc to add 15 points. Amanze Ngumezi scored 11.

Justice Smith led the Buccaneers (4-5) with 19 points, seven rebounds and four steals. Jordan King added 12 points, four assists and two steals, while Josh Taylor scored 10.

