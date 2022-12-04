D has six takaways, William & Mary routs Gardner-Webb 54-14

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP) — Darius Wilson threw three touchdown passes and William & Mary turned turnovers into three consecutive touchdowns in the second quarter and the fifth-seeded Tribe rolled to a 54-14 win over Gardner-Webb in the second round of the FCS playoffs on Saturday.

Two fumble recoveries and two interceptions led to 27 points in the second quarter for William & Mary (11-1), which plays fourth-seeded Montana State or Weber State next weekend in the quarterfinals.

Gardner-Webb (7-6), in its first FCS playoffs, self-destructed with six turnovers, including four interceptions by three different quarterbacks. A week after piling up 405 yards on the ground, in a 52-41 win over Eastern Kentucky in the first-round, the Running' Bulldogs had 200.

The Tribe, ranked eighth in the FCS coaches poll, went 66 yards in 10 plays on the opening drive, capped by a 3-yard run by Bronson Yoder. They then turned three consecutive turnovers into touchdowns. Two were passes to JT Mayo covering 34 and 43 yards. The third was a 6-yard run by Donavyn Lester.

In the final minute of the first half the Runnin' Bulldogs had their fourth turnover and Ethan Chang got his second field goal for a 34-0 lead.

Gardner-Webb put together a 75 yard drive to open the second half, scoring on a 17-yard pass from Matthew Caldwell to Caleb Borders. But the Tribe responded with a scoring drive — and Yoder's second score — and then scored two more touchdowns after interceptions. Tye Freeland had two of the picks.

Wilson was 14 of 24 for 240 yards and ran for another 89 yards.

