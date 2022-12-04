Catcher Luke Maile joins hometown Reds with 1-yr, $1.2M deal

CINCINNATI (AP) — Catcher Luke Maile has a $1,175,000 salary as part of a one-year contract with his hometown Cincinnati Reds.

He would earn a $25,000 performance bonus for 80 games played.

The 31-year-old went to Covington Catholic High School in Kentucky. He figures to back up Tyler Stephenson.

Maile hit .221 with three homers and seven RBIs last season for the Cleveland Guardians. He is a .207 career hitter with 13 homers and 80 RBIs for Tampa Bay (2015-16), Toronto (2017-19), Milwaukee (2021) and Cleveland.

