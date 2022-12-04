High Point beats North Florida 93-88

HIGH POINT, N.C. (AP) — Zach Austin's 25 points helped High Point defeat North Florida 93-88 on Saturday.

Austin added eight rebounds for the Panthers (7-1). Jaden House scored 23 points while shooting 6 of 15 from the field and 11 for 15 from the line, and added six rebounds. Bryant Randleman shot 6 of 7 from the field to finish with 14 points.

The Ospreys (2-5) were led by Carter Hendricksen, who posted 22 points and 11 rebounds. Jarius Hicklen added 17 points and two steals for North Florida. Jadyn Parker also had 14 points and six rebounds.

