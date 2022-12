Walker Zimmerman of the United States, background, and Jeremie Frimpong of the Netherlands jump for the ball during the World Cup round of 16 soccer m... Walker Zimmerman of the United States, background, and Jeremie Frimpong of the Netherlands jump for the ball during the World Cup round of 16 soccer match between the Netherlands and the United States, at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar, Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)