Goggia wins downhill for 2nd straight day at Lake Louise

LAKE LOUISE, Alberta (AP) — Sofia Goggia of Italy captured a World Cup downhill race for a second straight day at Lake Louise.

Goggia only got stronger throughout the race Saturday, finishing with a time of 1 minute, 28.96 seconds. Goggia withstood a late charge by Austria’s Nina Ortlieb, who started way back with bib No. 26 and wound up 0.34 seconds behind. Ortlieb's finish pushed Corinne Suter of Switzerland into third place.

Suter was runner-up to Goggia in Friday’s downhill race.

The 30-year-old Goggia is dominating the Lake Louise downhill track in a way not seen since the days of Lindsey Vonn. Goggia has now won four straight World Cup downhills on this course, including two last season. The retired Vonn had a streak of four in a row World Cup downhill wins at Lake Louise from 2011-12. She also had a separate streak of five straight (2006-09).

Goggia is off to a strong start in her bid to win a third straight World Cup downhill title — and would be the first to do it since Vonn captured six in a row from 2007-08 to 2012-13.

Mikaela Shiffrin skipped the speed races in Lake Louise to squeeze in more training for the tech events.

The Lake Louise races close Sunday with a super-G.

___

AP skiing: https://apnews.com/hub/skiing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports