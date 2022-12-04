South Africa rugby player Nkosi reported as missing by club

PRETORIA, South Africa (AP) — South Africa Rugby World Cup winner Sbu Nkosi has been reported to police as a missing person, his club said on Saturday.

Nkosi has been "absent without leave" for three weeks and hasn't responded to calls and messages, the Blue Bulls said in a statement.

The Blue Bulls said they were now concerned for Nkosi's safety. He last had contact with anyone at the Blue Bulls on Nov. 11 and the team opened a missing person case with police on Nov. 17, it said.

“This resulted from the grave worry and concern of everyone (at the Blue Bulls),” the team said.

The Pretoria-based team has sent officials to check for Nkosi at his home four times over the past three weeks and haven't found him. They are relying on “the expert assistance of the South African Police Services” to locate him.

The 26-year-old Nkosi played 16 tests for the Springboks and was part of the squad that won the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan.

