|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Arsenal
|14
|12
|1
|1
|33
|11
|37
|Man City
|14
|10
|2
|2
|40
|14
|32
|Newcastle
|15
|8
|6
|1
|29
|11
|30
|Tottenham
|15
|9
|2
|4
|31
|21
|29
|Man United
|14
|8
|2
|4
|20
|20
|26
|Liverpool
|14
|6
|4
|4
|28
|17
|22
|Brighton
|14
|6
|3
|5
|23
|19
|21
|Chelsea
|14
|6
|3
|5
|17
|17
|21
|Fulham
|15
|5
|4
|6
|24
|26
|19
|Brentford
|15
|4
|7
|4
|23
|25
|19
|Crystal Palace
|14
|5
|4
|5
|15
|18
|19
|Aston Villa
|15
|5
|3
|7
|16
|22
|18
|Leicester
|15
|5
|2
|8
|25
|25
|17
|Bournemouth
|15
|4
|4
|7
|18
|32
|16
|Leeds
|14
|4
|3
|7
|22
|26
|15
|West Ham
|15
|4
|2
|9
|12
|17
|14
|Everton
|15
|3
|5
|7
|11
|17
|14
|Nottingham Forest
|15
|3
|4
|8
|11
|30
|13
|Southampton
|15
|3
|3
|9
|13
|27
|12
|Wolverhampton
|15
|2
|4
|9
|8
|24
|10
___
Brentford vs. Tottenham, 7:30 a.m.
Crystal Palace vs. Fulham, 10 a.m.
Everton vs. Wolverhampton, 10 a.m.
Leicester vs. Newcastle, 10 a.m.
Southampton vs. Brighton, 10 a.m.
Aston Villa vs. Liverpool, 12:30 p.m.
Arsenal vs. West Ham, 3 p.m.
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Burnley
|21
|11
|8
|2
|40
|23
|41
|Sheffield United
|21
|11
|5
|5
|35
|19
|38
|Blackburn
|21
|12
|0
|9
|24
|22
|36
|Watford
|21
|9
|6
|6
|28
|22
|33
|Norwich
|21
|9
|5
|7
|29
|23
|32
|QPR
|21
|9
|4
|8
|26
|24
|31
|Millwall
|21
|9
|4
|8
|26
|25
|31
|Swansea
|21
|8
|7
|6
|27
|28
|31
|Preston
|21
|8
|7
|6
|18
|20
|31
|Sunderland
|21
|8
|6
|7
|29
|23
|30
|Luton Town
|21
|7
|9
|5
|23
|22
|30
|Coventry
|19
|8
|5
|6
|21
|18
|29
|Reading
|21
|9
|2
|10
|23
|30
|29
|Birmingham
|21
|7
|7
|7
|23
|20
|28
|Middlesbrough
|21
|7
|6
|8
|29
|26
|27
|Rotherham
|21
|6
|8
|7
|25
|26
|26
|Stoke
|21
|7
|4
|10
|22
|27
|25
|Bristol City
|21
|6
|6
|9
|27
|29
|24
|Cardiff
|21
|7
|3
|11
|17
|25
|24
|Hull
|21
|7
|3
|11
|25
|39
|24
|West Brom
|20
|5
|8
|7
|24
|24
|23
|Wigan
|21
|6
|5
|10
|21
|31
|23
|Blackpool
|21
|6
|4
|11
|24
|33
|22
|Huddersfield
|20
|5
|4
|11
|19
|26
|19
___
Sunderland 3, Millwall 0
Blackburn vs. Preston, 7 a.m.
Rotherham vs. Bristol City, 7:30 a.m.
Blackpool vs. Birmingham, 10 a.m.
Middlesbrough vs. Luton Town, 10 a.m.
Millwall vs. Wigan, 10 a.m.
Reading vs. Coventry, 10 a.m.
Sheffield United vs. Huddersfield, 10 a.m.
Stoke vs. Cardiff, 10 a.m.
Swansea vs. Norwich, 10 a.m.
QPR vs. Burnley, 8 a.m.
Watford vs. Hull, 10 a.m.
Sunderland vs. West Brom, 3 p.m.
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Plymouth
|20
|13
|4
|3
|39
|24
|43
|Ipswich
|20
|12
|6
|2
|39
|20
|42
|Sheffield Wednesday
|20
|12
|5
|3
|35
|16
|41
|Barnsley
|19
|10
|3
|6
|25
|16
|33
|Bolton
|19
|9
|5
|5
|22
|16
|32
|Peterborough
|20
|10
|1
|9
|35
|25
|31
|Derby
|19
|8
|6
|5
|23
|16
|30
|Portsmouth
|17
|7
|8
|2
|26
|18
|29
|Port Vale
|20
|8
|5
|7
|23
|28
|29
|Exeter
|20
|7
|5
|8
|32
|30
|26
|Lincoln
|19
|6
|8
|5
|21
|23
|26
|Shrewsbury
|20
|7
|5
|8
|19
|21
|26
|Wycombe
|19
|7
|4
|8
|25
|24
|25
|Bristol Rovers
|20
|6
|7
|7
|31
|34
|25
|Cheltenham
|19
|7
|4
|8
|16
|21
|25
|Oxford United
|19
|6
|6
|7
|25
|21
|24
|Charlton
|20
|5
|9
|6
|30
|28
|24
|Fleetwood Town
|20
|4
|11
|5
|21
|20
|23
|Accrington Stanley
|19
|5
|5
|9
|19
|30
|20
|Cambridge United
|20
|6
|2
|12
|19
|32
|20
|Forest Green
|20
|4
|5
|11
|18
|39
|17
|Milton Keynes Dons
|19
|4
|3
|12
|18
|29
|15
|Burton Albion
|20
|3
|6
|11
|26
|41
|15
|Morecambe
|20
|2
|9
|9
|16
|31
|15
___
Bolton 1, Bristol Rovers 1
Charlton 0, Cheltenham 1
Ipswich 1, Fleetwood Town 1
Morecambe 1, Exeter 1
Peterborough 1, Barnsley 2
Plymouth 0, Port Vale 2
Derby 0, Sheffield Wednesday 0
Milton Keynes Dons 1, Burton Albion 1
Shrewsbury 2, Lincoln 0
Forest Green 2, Cambridge United 1
Accrington Stanley vs. Oxford United, 10 a.m.
Wycombe vs. Portsmouth, 7:30 a.m.
Ipswich vs. Peterborough, 7:30 a.m.
Shrewsbury vs. Bolton, 7:30 a.m.
Accrington Stanley vs. Portsmouth, 10 a.m.
Bristol Rovers vs. Port Vale, 10 a.m.
Burton Albion vs. Derby, 10 a.m.
Cambridge United vs. Plymouth, 10 a.m.
Exeter vs. Sheffield Wednesday, 10 a.m.
Forest Green vs. Cheltenham, 10 a.m.
Lincoln vs. Wycombe, 10 a.m.
Milton Keynes Dons vs. Fleetwood Town, 10 a.m.
Morecambe vs. Charlton, 10 a.m.
Oxford United vs. Barnsley, 10 a.m.
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Leyton Orient
|20
|15
|3
|2
|33
|12
|48
|Stevenage
|20
|13
|4
|3
|31
|16
|43
|Northampton
|19
|11
|5
|3
|34
|20
|38
|Barrow
|20
|11
|1
|8
|27
|24
|34
|Carlisle
|20
|8
|9
|3
|31
|21
|33
|Bradford
|20
|9
|6
|5
|26
|20
|33
|Swindon
|19
|8
|7
|4
|24
|19
|31
|Salford
|20
|9
|4
|7
|23
|18
|31
|Walsall
|20
|8
|6
|6
|25
|17
|30
|Mansfield Town
|19
|9
|3
|7
|27
|26
|30
|AFC Wimbledon
|20
|8
|5
|7
|25
|24
|29
|Doncaster
|20
|8
|4
|8
|23
|27
|28
|Tranmere
|19
|7
|5
|7
|19
|16
|26
|Stockport County
|19
|7
|4
|8
|24
|22
|25
|Crewe
|19
|6
|7
|6
|18
|22
|25
|Grimsby Town
|19
|6
|6
|7
|20
|19
|24
|Sutton United
|20
|6
|5
|9
|18
|26
|23
|Newport County
|20
|6
|4
|10
|20
|23
|22
|Crawley Town
|19
|4
|6
|9
|20
|30
|18
|Harrogate Town
|19
|4
|4
|11
|20
|29
|16
|Rochdale
|19
|4
|3
|12
|13
|25
|15
|Colchester
|19
|3
|5
|11
|17
|26
|14
|Gillingham
|20
|2
|8
|10
|6
|24
|14
|Hartlepool
|19
|2
|6
|11
|16
|34
|12
___
Crewe 1, Newport County 2
Doncaster 0, Walsall 2
Stevenage 5, Barrow 0
AFC Wimbledon 1, Grimsby Town 0
Gillingham 0, Salford 3
Leyton Orient 3, Bradford 0
Carlisle 1, Sutton United 1
Crawley Town vs. Swindon, 10 a.m.
Hartlepool vs. Stockport County, 10 a.m.
Mansfield Town vs. Colchester, 10 a.m.
Northampton vs. Tranmere, 10 a.m.
Rochdale vs. Harrogate Town, 10 a.m.
Carlisle vs. Barrow, 8 a.m.
Crewe vs. Leyton Orient, 8 a.m.
Crawley Town vs. Hartlepool, 10 a.m.
Gillingham vs. Bradford, 10 a.m.
Grimsby Town vs. Tranmere, 10 a.m.
Harrogate Town vs. Northampton, 10 a.m.
Newport County vs. Doncaster, 10 a.m.
Rochdale vs. Stockport County, 10 a.m.
Salford vs. Walsall, 10 a.m.
Stevenage vs. Mansfield Town, 10 a.m.
Sutton United vs. Colchester, 10 a.m.
Swindon vs. AFC Wimbledon, 10 a.m.