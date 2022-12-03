All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Hershey
|20
|14
|4
|2
|0
|30
|55
|42
|Providence
|20
|12
|3
|3
|2
|29
|63
|55
|Bridgeport
|19
|12
|3
|4
|0
|28
|73
|60
|Charlotte
|20
|11
|6
|2
|1
|25
|60
|61
|WB/Scranton
|18
|10
|5
|1
|2
|23
|51
|42
|Lehigh Valley
|18
|9
|7
|1
|1
|20
|50
|53
|Springfield
|20
|7
|9
|0
|4
|18
|58
|63
|Hartford
|17
|5
|7
|1
|4
|15
|41
|58
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toronto
|19
|12
|6
|1
|0
|25
|66
|61
|Rochester
|19
|11
|6
|1
|1
|24
|64
|64
|Cleveland
|18
|9
|6
|1
|2
|21
|71
|71
|Belleville
|19
|9
|9
|1
|0
|19
|71
|75
|Syracuse
|19
|7
|8
|2
|2
|18
|74
|76
|Laval
|21
|7
|11
|3
|0
|17
|67
|81
|Utica
|17
|6
|7
|3
|1
|16
|44
|52
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Milwaukee
|19
|14
|5
|0
|0
|28
|76
|55
|Texas
|21
|10
|7
|2
|2
|24
|71
|62
|Manitoba
|17
|9
|5
|2
|1
|21
|56
|51
|Rockford
|18
|10
|7
|0
|1
|21
|73
|63
|Iowa
|18
|8
|6
|2
|2
|20
|55
|58
|Grand Rapids
|19
|8
|10
|1
|0
|17
|56
|77
|Chicago
|16
|5
|9
|2
|0
|12
|44
|64
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Colorado
|20
|13
|6
|1
|0
|27
|59
|47
|Calgary
|19
|12
|6
|1
|0
|25
|77
|56
|Ontario
|18
|11
|6
|0
|1
|23
|55
|45
|Coachella Valley
|16
|10
|4
|2
|0
|22
|56
|47
|Tucson
|17
|10
|6
|1
|0
|21
|54
|53
|San Jose
|20
|10
|9
|0
|1
|21
|54
|59
|Abbotsford
|18
|9
|7
|1
|1
|20
|57
|63
|Bakersfield
|18
|8
|9
|1
|0
|17
|51
|57
|Henderson
|21
|6
|15
|0
|0
|12
|52
|67
|San Diego
|21
|6
|15
|0
|0
|12
|57
|73
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Lehigh Valley 3, Charlotte 2
Texas 4, Grand Rapids 1
Toronto 4, Utica 3
Belleville 6, Syracuse 4
Rockford 4, Springfield 2
Calgary 7, San Diego 3
Coachella Valley 1, Henderson 0
Ontario 3, Colorado 1
Milwaukee at Manitoba, 3 p.m.
Syracuse at Toronto, 4 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
Bridgeport at WB/Scranton, 6:05 p.m.
Chicago at Iowa, 7 p.m.
Rochester at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Rockford at Hartford, 7 p.m.
Texas at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Springfield at Providence, 7:05 p.m.
Utica at Belleville, 7:05 p.m.
Tucson at San Jose, 9 p.m.
Calgary at San Diego, 10 p.m.
Coachella Valley at Henderson, 10 p.m.
Colorado at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.
Laval at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.
Springfield at Bridgeport, 3 p.m.
WB/Scranton at Hershey, 3 p.m.
Hartford at Providence, 3:05 p.m.
Belleville at Toronto, 4 p.m.
Chicago at Iowa, 4 p.m.
Tucson at San Jose, 6 p.m.
Laval at Abbotsford, 7 p.m.
Bakersfield at Ontario, 8 p.m.
No games scheduled
Colorado at Bakersfield, 1:30 p.m.
Charlotte at Hershey, 7 p.m.