All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Hershey 20 14 4 2 0 30 55 42 Providence 20 12 3 3 2 29 63 55 Bridgeport 19 12 3 4 0 28 73 60 Charlotte 20 11 6 2 1 25 60 61 WB/Scranton 18 10 5 1 2 23 51 42 Lehigh Valley 18 9 7 1 1 20 50 53 Springfield 20 7 9 0 4 18 58 63 Hartford 17 5 7 1 4 15 41 58

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Toronto 19 12 6 1 0 25 66 61 Rochester 19 11 6 1 1 24 64 64 Cleveland 18 9 6 1 2 21 71 71 Belleville 19 9 9 1 0 19 71 75 Syracuse 19 7 8 2 2 18 74 76 Laval 21 7 11 3 0 17 67 81 Utica 17 6 7 3 1 16 44 52

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Milwaukee 19 14 5 0 0 28 76 55 Texas 21 10 7 2 2 24 71 62 Manitoba 17 9 5 2 1 21 56 51 Rockford 18 10 7 0 1 21 73 63 Iowa 18 8 6 2 2 20 55 58 Grand Rapids 19 8 10 1 0 17 56 77 Chicago 16 5 9 2 0 12 44 64

Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Colorado 20 13 6 1 0 27 59 47 Calgary 19 12 6 1 0 25 77 56 Ontario 18 11 6 0 1 23 55 45 Coachella Valley 16 10 4 2 0 22 56 47 Tucson 17 10 6 1 0 21 54 53 San Jose 20 10 9 0 1 21 54 59 Abbotsford 18 9 7 1 1 20 57 63 Bakersfield 18 8 9 1 0 17 51 57 Henderson 21 6 15 0 0 12 52 67 San Diego 21 6 15 0 0 12 57 73

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Friday's Games

Lehigh Valley 3, Charlotte 2

Texas 4, Grand Rapids 1

Toronto 4, Utica 3

Belleville 6, Syracuse 4

Rockford 4, Springfield 2

Calgary 7, San Diego 3

Coachella Valley 1, Henderson 0

Ontario 3, Colorado 1

Saturday's Games

Milwaukee at Manitoba, 3 p.m.

Syracuse at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Bridgeport at WB/Scranton, 6:05 p.m.

Chicago at Iowa, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Rockford at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Texas at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Springfield at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Utica at Belleville, 7:05 p.m.

Tucson at San Jose, 9 p.m.

Calgary at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Coachella Valley at Henderson, 10 p.m.

Colorado at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Laval at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Springfield at Bridgeport, 3 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Hershey, 3 p.m.

Hartford at Providence, 3:05 p.m.

Belleville at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Chicago at Iowa, 4 p.m.

Tucson at San Jose, 6 p.m.

Laval at Abbotsford, 7 p.m.

Bakersfield at Ontario, 8 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Colorado at Bakersfield, 1:30 p.m.

Charlotte at Hershey, 7 p.m.