All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Boston 22 19 3 0 38 88 48 Toronto 25 15 5 5 35 76 62 Tampa Bay 23 14 8 1 29 80 72 Detroit 22 11 6 5 27 72 70 Florida 24 11 9 4 26 83 82 Montreal 23 12 10 1 25 67 78 Buffalo 24 10 13 1 21 90 89 Ottawa 23 9 13 1 19 70 76

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA New Jersey 24 19 4 1 39 90 55 Carolina 24 13 6 5 31 70 67 N.Y. Islanders 25 15 10 0 30 79 66 Pittsburgh 24 12 8 4 28 83 76 N.Y. Rangers 25 11 9 5 27 74 71 Washington 25 10 11 4 24 69 78 Philadelphia 24 8 11 5 21 57 79 Columbus 22 8 12 2 18 64 88

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Dallas 24 14 6 4 32 93 66 Winnipeg 22 14 7 1 29 69 57 Colorado 21 13 7 1 27 74 56 Nashville 23 12 9 2 26 63 70 Minnesota 22 11 9 2 24 67 65 St. Louis 23 11 12 0 22 67 84 Arizona 21 7 11 3 17 57 75 Chicago 22 6 12 4 16 56 83

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Vegas 25 17 7 1 35 86 67 Seattle 23 15 5 3 33 87 70 Los Angeles 26 13 9 4 30 90 93 Edmonton 24 13 11 0 26 82 87 Calgary 23 10 10 3 23 68 72 Vancouver 24 9 12 3 21 81 93 San Jose 26 8 14 4 20 77 92 Anaheim 24 6 16 2 14 59 101

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Friday's Games

Ottawa 3, N.Y. Rangers 2, OT

Nashville 4, N.Y. Islanders 1

Columbus 4, Winnipeg 1

Saturday's Games

Anaheim at Minnesota, 2 p.m.

Colorado at Boston, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Edmonton, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Chicago at N.Y. Rangers, 7:30 p.m.

Arizona at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Florida at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Washington at Calgary, 10 p.m.

Carolina at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Anaheim at Winnipeg, 3 p.m.

Minnesota at Dallas, 3 p.m.

Detroit at Columbus, 6 p.m.

San Jose at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Chicago at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Monday's Games

Colorado at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Boston, 7 p.m.

Washington at Edmonton, 8:30 p.m.

Arizona at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Montreal at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Chicago at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Florida at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Toronto at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Carolina at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Montreal at Seattle, 10 p.m.