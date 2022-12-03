World Cup Glance

|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Netherlands
|3
|2
|1
|0
|5
|1
|7
|Senegal
|3
|2
|0
|1
|5
|4
|6
|Ecuador
|3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|3
|4
|Qatar
|3
|0
|0
|3
|1
|7
|0
Qatar 0, Ecuador 2
Senegal 0, Netherlands 2
Qatar 1, Senegal 3
Netherlands 1, Ecuador 1
Netherlands 2, Qatar 0
Ecuador 1, Senegal 2
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|England
|3
|2
|1
|0
|9
|2
|7
|United States
|3
|1
|2
|0
|2
|1
|5
|Iran
|3
|1
|0
|2
|4
|7
|3
|Wales
|3
|0
|1
|2
|1
|6
|1
England 6, Iran 2
United States 1, Wales 1
Wales 0, Iran 2
England 0, United States 0
Wales 0, England 3
Iran 0, United States 1
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Argentina
|3
|2
|0
|1
|5
|2
|6
|Poland
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|4
|Mexico
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|3
|4
|Saudi Arabia
|3
|1
|0
|2
|3
|5
|3
Argentina 1, Saudi Arabia 2
Mexico 0, Poland 0
Poland 2, Saudi Arabia 0
Argentina 2, Mexico 0
Poland 0, Argentina 2
Saudi Arabia 1, Mexico 2
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|France
|3
|2
|0
|1
|6
|3
|6
|Australia
|3
|2
|0
|1
|3
|4
|6
|Tunisia
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|4
|Denmark
|3
|0
|1
|2
|1
|3
|1
Denmark 0, Tunisia 0
France 4, Australia 1
Tunisia 0, Australia 1
France 2, Denmark 1
Tunisia 1, France 0
Australia 1, Denmark 0
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Japan
|3
|2
|0
|1
|4
|3
|6
|Spain
|3
|1
|1
|1
|9
|3
|4
|Germany
|3
|1
|1
|1
|6
|5
|4
|Costa Rica
|3
|1
|0
|2
|3
|11
|3
Germany 1, Japan 2
Spain 7, Costa Rica 0
Japan 0, Costa Rica 1
Spain 1, Germany 1
Japan 2, Spain 1
Costa Rica 2, Germany 4
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Morocco
|3
|2
|1
|0
|4
|1
|7
|Croatia
|3
|1
|2
|0
|4
|1
|5
|Belgium
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|4
|Canada
|3
|0
|0
|3
|2
|7
|0
Morocco 0, Croatia 0
Belgium 1, Canada 0
Belgium 0, Morocco 2
Croatia 4, Canada 1
Croatia 0, Belgium 0
Canada 1, Morocco 2
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Brazil
|3
|2
|0
|1
|3
|1
|6
|Switzerland
|3
|2
|0
|1
|4
|3
|6
|Cameroon
|3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|4
|4
|Serbia
|3
|0
|1
|2
|5
|8
|1
Switzerland 1, Cameroon 0
Brazil 2, Serbia 0
Cameroon 3, Serbia 3
Brazil 1, Switzerland 0
Cameroon 1, Brazil 0
Serbia 2, Switzerland 3
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Portugal
|3
|2
|0
|1
|6
|4
|6
|South Korea
|3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|4
|4
|Uruguay
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|4
|Ghana
|3
|1
|0
|2
|5
|7
|3
Uruguay 0, South Korea 0
Portugal 3, Ghana 2
South Korea 2, Ghana 3
Portugal 2, Uruguay 0
South Korea 2, Portugal 1
Ghana 0, Uruguay 2