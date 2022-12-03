SPHL Glance

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Evansville 16 9 5 2 0 20 53 51 Peoria 13 9 3 1 0 19 41 33 Birmingham 13 9 4 0 0 18 54 37 Roanoke 14 8 5 1 0 18 43 31 Quad City 14 9 5 0 0 18 41 30 Knoxville 14 8 4 0 2 18 46 38 Huntsville 13 8 5 0 0 16 40 36 Pensacola 15 7 8 0 0 14 54 55 Fayetteville 15 6 8 1 0 13 42 54 Macon 13 2 9 2 0 6 34 56 Vermilion County 14 2 11 1 0 5 29 56

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Friday's Games

Roanoke 6, Fayetteville 2

Birmingham 8, Macon 5

Quad City 4, Evansville 0

Huntsville 7, Pensacola 4

Peoria 4, Vermilion County 3

Saturday's Games

Roanoke at Fayetteville, 6 p.m.

Peoria at Vermilion County, 8 p.m.

Quad City at Evansville, 8 p.m.

Birmingham at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Knoxville at Fayetteville, 3 p.m.

Evansville at Vermilion County, 5 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Evansville at Huntsville, 8 p.m.