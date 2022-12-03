Alexa
North Taiwan temperatures to start downward slide Sunday

Tuesday morning to see low of 16 degrees in north

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/12/03 20:44
Temperatures in north Taiwan are expected to dip to 16 degrees Tuesday morning. 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — After one day of sunshine and mild temperatures, northeasterly winds will affect Taiwan again and take the mercury down to 16 degrees Celsius in the north Tuesday (Dec. 6) morning, according to forecasters.

Saturday (Dec. 3) brought sunny skies with 28 degrees in the Taipei area, but residents needed to prepare for two colder periods during the coming days, the Liberty Times reported.

While south and central Taiwan would see a minimum between 18 degrees and 20 degrees Tuesday morning, the north was likely to experience 16 degrees after two days of falling temperatures. In the north, northeast, and east, the cooling down would be accompanied by rain, the forecasters said.

Wednesday (Dec. 7) might provide an interlude with the mercury rising slightly again, though without a pause in precipitation before a second wave of cooler air passes over the north during the second half of the week.

While north Taiwan would experience mostly rain and cool weather, the south and center of the country could look forward to clear or overcast skies, with cool mornings and evenings.
