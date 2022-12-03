Alexa
Youths leave Taiwan movie theater with 1,600-liter tub of popcorn

Cinema staff spent two hours filling the tub

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/12/03 19:39
Staff at a Kaohsiung movie theater spent two hours filling a tub with popcorn. 
The first in line had a 40-liter plastic box filled with popcorn.

Staff at a Kaohsiung movie theater spent two hours filling a tub with popcorn.  (CNA photo)

The first in line had a 40-liter plastic box filled with popcorn. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The opening of a new movie theater complex in Kaohsiung City Saturday (Dec. 3) saw a group of youths leave with a 1,600-liter tub of popcorn.

The theater had launched a promotional action, promising to fill any container with popcorn if the viewer added NT$50 ($1.63) on top of the price for two movie tickets.

The first person to show up, a man surnamed Hsu (許), had prepared a plastic box good for 40 liters, the Liberty Times reported. He said he would share the popcorn with his child’s fellow students, as the school was organizing a sports meet Saturday afternoon. He also told the media he had wanted to bring a bathtub, but he had been unable to fit it into his car.

While most had prepared plastic buckets, kettles, and paper bags, their efforts paled in comparison with a group of six young people who showed up around 11 a.m. They brought in a red-and-white plastic tub able to contain 1,600 liters.

They said they had spent NT$5,600 in transportation fees to have it brought in from a factory in Pingtung County. The plan was to prepare 1,500 to 2,000 bags of popcorn to hand out free of charge to the homeless and the underprivileged in Kaohsiung.

Staff at the movie theater labored a full two hours to fill the tub up to 80% before the youths drove the popcorn in a rented truck to its destination in the port city’s Pier-2 Art Center area to start the repackaging.
