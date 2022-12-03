Taiwan asserts claims over Taiping Island

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiping Island belongs to Taiwan, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) said on Friday (Dec. 2), following a complaint by Vietnam’s foreign ministry that a Taiwanese military drill violated the Southeast Asian nation’s sovereignty.

“There is no doubt that the Taiwan government has the right to exercise all the rights of a sovereign state on Taiping Island and its related waters,” MOFA said in a press release. The ministry cannot accept Vietnam’s claim the military drill will cause tension and complicate the situation in the surrounding area, it said.

“The Taiwan government reaffirms that it enjoys all rights under international law and the law of the sea with regard to the islands in the South China Sea and related waters,” MOFA added.

The foreign ministry pointed out that President Tsai Ing-wen (擦英文) had put forward the four principles and five actions in 2016, hoping to cooperate with the international community to properly address the South China Sea issue. The ministry said Taiwan is “willing to uphold the spirit of equality and common prosperity, participate in relevant consultation mechanisms in the South China Sea, and work with relevant countries to promote peace and stability in the South China Sea region.”

Brunei, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Taiwan, China, and Vietnam have all staked claims over islands in the South China Sea.