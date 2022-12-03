35,000 Taiwanese citizens tapped for jury duty as lay judge system starts in 2023

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Up to 35,000 Taiwanese citizens will receive a notice by mail in the following days which demands their reply to the designated local court with their juror questionnaires 10 days before the citizen judges' selection date, said the country's highest judicial body on Friday (Dec. 2).

The Judicial Yuan said the prospective citizen judges have to fill out the qualification form with true information. If they are not able to perform the duty, they have to state the reason.

A "citizen judge" is randomly selected and appointed to participate in a trial and the final deliberation in a relatively small subset of criminal cases, according to the country's Citizen Judges Act. Likewise, an "alternate citizen judge" is also randomly selected and appointed by a court to substitute for a citizen judge in the event that a citizen judge cannot perform his or her duties.

The act was passed in July 2020 and will come into force on the first day of 2023.

The eligible citizens who are aged 23 or higher and whose registered residency within the jurisdiction of the district court exceeds four months can share the bench with professional judges starting Jan. 1, 2023. This is as long as they do not fall into the categories stipulated in Article 13 of the Citizen Judges Act, are banned from performing the duties, including a person deprived of citizen's rights, serving as a civil servant, or being sentenced to punishment of imprisonment by a final judgment.

Those selected to act as a lay judge can claim paid work leave from their employers on the days they attend court. Reimbursement of travel expenses and cash compensation will be paid to each citizen judge for performing their duties.

According to the law, citizen judges shall exercise their duties independently, while bribing and interfering jurors is proscribed, the same as for professional judges. Bribing a citizen judge would incur a penalty of up to seven years in jail or NT$1 million.