Banksy mural cut off battered Kyiv wall

Ukrainian police arrested on Friday eight people who cut out a mural by graffiti artist Banksy, painted on a yellow, battle-scarred wall in Kyiv.

The group succeeded in cutting a section of board and plaster of the mural, which depicts a woman in a gas mask and dressing gown with a fire extinguisher in hand.

Their motive was not clear. Reuters news agency suggested they were attempting to steal the artwork.

What happened to the mural?

The group of eight was spotted in Hostomel, on the northwestern outskirts of the Ukrainian capital.

Police seized the mural at the scene and took it under their protection. The Ministry of Culture was summoned to determine its fate.

"These images are, after all, symbols of our struggle against the enemy ... We'll do everything to preserve these works of street art as a symbol of our victory," Kyiv Governor Oleksiy Kuleba said in a statement.

Banksy in Kyiv

The renowned yet anonymous British artist's work can sell for millions of dollars, making him one of the most famous living street artists.

He confirmed painting seven murals last month across Kyiv. He sought out areas battered by the heavy fighting since Russia's February invasion of Ukraine.

One mural painted on a badly damaged wall shows a girl doing a handstand over a piece of rubble. Another shows a little boy flipping a grown, black-belted man who seemingly resembles Russian President Vladimir Putin, known for his appreciation of martial arts.

Banksy's largely political art, distinctive for its stenciling technique, can be found all over the world, including in some conflict zones.

rmt/sms (dpa, Reuters)