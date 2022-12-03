Taiwan adds 13,098 local COVID cases

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan reported 13,098 local COVID-19 infections Saturday (Dec. 3), a decline of 0.9% from the previous Saturday, as well as 33 deaths and 54 imported cases, according to the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC).

Compulsory outdoor mask wearing ended Dec. 1, but many people were still seen wearing masks outside. An exception to the end of the mandate is likely to be made, however, for mass events such as the popular New Year countdowns and fireworks, depending on the COVID situation in late December.

Saturday's new local cases included 5,926 males and 7,160 females ranging in age from under 5 to 99. New Taipei City reported the highest number of local infections, 2,123, followed by Kaohsiung City with 1,792 cases, and Taichung City with 1,675. Taoyuan, Taipei, and Tainan each also reported more than 1,000 local infections Saturday.

The 33 newly reported deaths were 15 male and 18 female local cases aged between 50 and 99, with 32 suffering from chronic diseases and 21 not having received three vaccine shots. They were diagnosed with COVID between Sept. 30 and Nov. 30, and passed away between May 18 and Nov. 30.

The 54 new imported cases included 27 males and 27 females, aged from under 10 to 79. They arrived in Taiwan between Nov. 4 and Dec. 2.

Since the start of the pandemic, Taiwan has registered 8,356,217 COVID cases, including 8,318,277 domestic cases and 37,886 imported ones. The 14,449 fatalities include 14,432 due to local infections, with New Taipei City registering 2,840 deaths, Taipei City 1,587, Taichung City 1,527, Kaohsiung City 1,407, Tainan City 1,074, and Taoyuan City 1,072.