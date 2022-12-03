Alexa
Markkanen, Kessler help Jazz overwhelm Pacers 139-119

By JOHN COON , Associated Press, Associated Press
2022/12/03 13:12
Utah Jazz guard Collin Sexton (2) goes to the basket as Indiana Pacers forward Jalen Smith (25) defends during the second half of an NBA basketball ga...
Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) drives to the basket as Utah Jazz's Lauri Markkanen (23) defends during the first half of an NBA basketball...
Indiana Pacers guard Andrew Nembhard (2) guards against Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson, left, during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday,...
Indiana Pacers guard Buddy Hield (24) drives to the basket as Utah Jazz guard Collin Sexton (2) defends during the first half of an NBA basketball gam...
Indiana Pacers guard Bennedict Mathurin (00) guards against Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen (23) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Fri...
Indiana Pacers forward Aaron Nesmith (23) reacts after being called for a foul during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Utah Jazz, ...
Indiana Pacers forward Jalen Smith (25) goes to the basket as Utah Jazz forward Kelly Olynyk (41) defends during the first half of an NBA basketball g...
Indiana Pacers guard Andrew Nembhard (2) goes to the basket as Utah Jazz forward Simone Fontecchio (16) defends during the first half of an NBA basket...
Utah Jazz head coach Will Hardy shouts to his team during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Indiana Pacers, Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, i...
Indiana Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle looks on during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Utah Jazz, Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, in Salt ...
Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner (33) reacts to a foul during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Utah Jazz, Friday, Dec. 2, 2022,...
Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler (24) dunks against Indiana Pacers forward Aaron Nesmith (23) during the second half of an NBA basketball game Friday, ...
Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) shoots as Indiana Pacers guard Andrew Nembhard, right, defends during the second half of an NBA basketball game F...
Utah Jazz guard Collin Sexton (2) defends against Indiana Pacers forward Aaron Nesmith, bottom, during the second half of an NBA basketball game Frida...

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Lauri Markkanen had 24 points and 13 rebounds to lead the Utah Jazz to a 139-119 victory over the Indiana Pacers on Friday night.

Rookie center Walker Kessler scored a career-high 20 points on 7-of-7 shooting and grabbed 11 rebounds for Utah. Jordan Clarkson had 19 points and Collin Sexton added 18 as the Jazz shot 55% from the field and matched a season high for points.

Myles Turner scored 18 points to lead Indiana. Tyrese Haliburton and Jalen Smith added 14 apiece, but the Pacers lost for the third time in four games on their road trip.

Utah used efficient offense and stingy defense to take control before halftime. The Jazz shot 63% from the floor in the first half and made nine 3-pointers. They held the Pacers without a basket for three minutes in the first quarter to build a 35-21 lead.

Indiana erased the deficit in the second, tying it on Smith’s layup, but Utah didn’t let the Pacers go in front. Jarred Vanderbilt and Clarkson scored three baskets apiece to fuel a 17-0 run that put the Jazz up 71-54 shortly before halftime.

The Pacers cut the deficit to 81-71 on Bennedict Mathurin’s layup midway through the third quarter. Utah pulled away again, going up 101-79 on three straight baskets from Markkanen, Kessler and Talen Horton-Tucker.

TIP-INS

Pacers: Andrew Nembhard had a career-high 10 assists. … Indiana forced 24 turnovers.

Jazz: Scored a season-high 40 points in the second quarter.

UP NEXT

Pacers: Visit the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday.

Jazz: Host the Trail Blazers on Saturday.

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports