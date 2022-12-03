Australia sets West Indies 497 runs for victory in 1st test

PERTH, Australia (AP) — Marnus Labuschagne hit an unbeaten 104 to add to his first innings of 204 to become the third Australian with single and double centuries in a test as Australia set the West Indies an unlikely 497 runs to win the opening test.

Australia declared on 182-2 at lunch Saturday with Labuschagne and Steve Smith 20 not out after having resumed the fourth day on 29-1. The home side scored 153 runs in the session in just 26 overs.

The 81-run stand between Labuschagne and Smith followed their 251-run third-wicket stand in the first innings where Smith also scored an unbeaten 200.

The only other Australians to score a century and double century in a test were Greg Chappell and Doug Walters against New Zealand and the West Indies, respectively.

The home side hit up a formidable 598-4 declared in its first innings and dismissed the West Indies for 283 to take control of the match.

The West Indies will have to survive 154 overs over five sessions to save the test and stop the hosts from taking a 1-0 lead in the two-match series. The second is a day-night test at Adelaide beginning Dec. 8.

Labuschagne survived a catch when he top-edged a Alzarri Joseph no-ball via his helmet to Shamarh Brooks at gully. The righthanded batter was in a punishing mood as he raced to an almost run-a-ball century at lunch after beginning the day on three.

Labuschagne smashed two sixes and 13 fours and had faced 110 balls. He went into the test having scored 104 and 32 in his previous test match against Sri Lanka in Galle in July.

Opener David Warner edged a catch via his pad to Brooks at short leg as offpspinner Roston Chase gave the tourists the first break of the day. Warner, who fell cheaply in the first innings for five, hit seven fours off 71 balls in two hours.

Medium paceman Kyle Mayers was unable to bowl in the second innings after straining a muscle under his right shoulder. There was further bad news for the visitors when veteran fast bowler Kemar Roach limped off the field at the end of his morning spell. His condition was unknown.

