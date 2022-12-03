Alexa
World Cup 2022 fixtures: full schedule of games and kick-off times

By REUTERS
2022/12/03 13:40
Switzerland's players celebrate at the end of the World Cup group G soccer match between Serbia and Switzerland, in Doha, Qatar, Friday Dec. 2, 20...

The 2022 World Cup in Qatar - the first edition to be held in the Middle East and second in Asia after Japan and South Korea hosted the 2002 tournament - began on Nov. 20 and will run through to Dec. 18.

Brazil are favourites to win the tournament and capture a record-extending sixth title, with the likes of Argentina and defending champions France also fancied.

Here is a look at the groups and the full schedule for the 32-team tournament which will crown its champions on Dec. 18.

GROUP A: Qatar (hosts), Ecuador, Senegal, Netherlands.

GROUP B: England, Iran, United States, Wales.

GROUP C: Argentina, Saudi Arabia, Mexico, Poland.

GROUP D: France, Australia, Denmark, Tunisia.

GROUP E: Spain, Costa Rica, Germany, Japan.

GROUP F: Belgium, Canada, Morocco, Croatia.

GROUP G: Brazil, Serbia, Switzerland, Cameroon.

GROUP H: Portugal, Ghana, Uruguay, South Korea.

SCHEDULE (all times GMT)

Dec. 3

-

Netherlands v United States

1500

Khalifa International Stadium

Dec. 3

-

Argentina v Australia

1900

Ahmad bin Ali Stadium

Dec. 4

-

France v Poland

1500

Al Thumama Stadium

Dec. 4

-

England v Senegal

1900

Al Bayt Stadium

Dec. 5

-

Japan v Croatia

1500

Al Janoub Stadium

Dec. 5

-

Brazil v South Korea

1900

Stadium 974

Dec. 6

-

Morocco v Spain

1500

Education City Stadium

Dec. 6

-

Portugal v Switzerland

1900

Lusail Iconic Stadium

Dec. 9

-

Quarter-final 1

1900

Lusail Iconic Stadium

Dec. 9

-

Quarter-final 2

1500

Education City Stadium

Dec. 10

-

Quarter-final 3

1900

Al Bayt Stadium

Dec. 10

-

Quarter-final 4

1500

Al Thumama Stadium

Dec. 13

-

Semi-final 1

1900

Lusail Iconic Stadium

Dec. 14

-

Semi-final 2

1900

Al Bayt Stadium

Dec. 17

-

Third place playoff

1500

Khalifa International Stadium

Dec. 18

-

Final

1500

Lusail Iconic Stadium
