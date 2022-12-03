World Cup 2022 fixtures: full schedule of games and kick-off times

The 2022 World Cup in Qatar - the first edition to be held in the Middle East and second in Asia after Japan and South Korea hosted the 2002 tournament - began on Nov. 20 and will run through to Dec. 18.
Brazil are favourites to win the tournament and capture a record-extending sixth title, with the likes of Argentina and defending champions France also fancied.
Here is a look at the groups and the full schedule for the 32-team tournament which will crown its champions on Dec. 18.
GROUP A: Qatar (hosts), Ecuador, Senegal, Netherlands.
GROUP B: England, Iran, United States, Wales.
GROUP C: Argentina, Saudi Arabia, Mexico, Poland.
GROUP D: France, Australia, Denmark, Tunisia.
GROUP E: Spain, Costa Rica, Germany, Japan.
GROUP F: Belgium, Canada, Morocco, Croatia.
GROUP G: Brazil, Serbia, Switzerland, Cameroon.
GROUP H: Portugal, Ghana, Uruguay, South Korea.
SCHEDULE (all times GMT)
|
Dec. 3
|
-
|
Netherlands v United States
|
1500
|
Khalifa International Stadium
|
Dec. 3
|
-
|
Argentina v Australia
|
1900
|
Ahmad bin Ali Stadium
|
Dec. 4
|
-
|
France v Poland
|
1500
|
Al Thumama Stadium
|
Dec. 4
|
-
|
England v Senegal
|
1900
|
Al Bayt Stadium
|
Dec. 5
|
-
|
Japan v Croatia
|
1500
|
Al Janoub Stadium
|
Dec. 5
|
-
|
Brazil v South Korea
|
1900
|
Stadium 974
|
Dec. 6
|
-
|
Morocco v Spain
|
1500
|
Education City Stadium
|
Dec. 6
|
-
|
Portugal v Switzerland
|
1900
|
Lusail Iconic Stadium
|
Dec. 9
|
-
|
Quarter-final 1
|
1900
|
Lusail Iconic Stadium
|
Dec. 9
|
-
|
Quarter-final 2
|
1500
|
Education City Stadium
|
Dec. 10
|
-
|
Quarter-final 3
|
1900
|
Al Bayt Stadium
|
Dec. 10
|
-
|
Quarter-final 4
|
1500
|
Al Thumama Stadium
|
Dec. 13
|
-
|
Semi-final 1
|
1900
|
Lusail Iconic Stadium
|
Dec. 14
|
-
|
Semi-final 2
|
1900
|
Al Bayt Stadium
|
Dec. 17
|
-
|
Third place playoff
|
1500
|
Khalifa International Stadium
|
Dec. 18
|
-
|
Final
|
1500
|
Lusail Iconic Stadium