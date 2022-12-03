Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Brady Tkachuk lifts Senators past Rangers, 3-2 in OT

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2022/12/03 11:27
New York Rangers goalie Igor Shesterkin, left, skates off the ice as the Ottawa Senators celebrate a 3-2 overtime win in an NHL hockey game Friday, De...
Ottawa Senators left wing Brady Tkachuk, left, celebrates his game-tying goal in the final minute of the third period of the team's NHL hockey game ag...
New York Rangers right wing Vitali Kravtsov (74) passes the puck to Filip Chytil, left, as Ottawa Senators goalie Cam Talbot watches and defenseman Ar...
Ottawa Senators left wing Brady Tkachuk, left, and New York Rangers defenseman Jacob Trouba square off during the second period of an NHL hockey game ...
New York Rangers goalie Igor Shesterkin (31) stops Ottawa Senators left wing Tim Stutzle (18) as Rangers defenseman Adam Fox (23) assists Shesterkin d...

New York Rangers goalie Igor Shesterkin, left, skates off the ice as the Ottawa Senators celebrate a 3-2 overtime win in an NHL hockey game Friday, De...

Ottawa Senators left wing Brady Tkachuk, left, celebrates his game-tying goal in the final minute of the third period of the team's NHL hockey game ag...

New York Rangers right wing Vitali Kravtsov (74) passes the puck to Filip Chytil, left, as Ottawa Senators goalie Cam Talbot watches and defenseman Ar...

Ottawa Senators left wing Brady Tkachuk, left, and New York Rangers defenseman Jacob Trouba square off during the second period of an NHL hockey game ...

New York Rangers goalie Igor Shesterkin (31) stops Ottawa Senators left wing Tim Stutzle (18) as Rangers defenseman Adam Fox (23) assists Shesterkin d...

NEW YORK (AP) — Brady Tkachuk scored the tying goal for Ottawa in the final minute of regulation and won it with a backhander with 17.4 seconds remaining in overtime as the Senators beat the New York Rangers 3-2 on Friday night.

Tim Stutzle also scored for the Senators, who rebounded from a 3-1 loss at home to the Rangers on Wednesday night to win for third time in four games. Cam Talbot had 25 saves, including a stop on Mika Zibanejad on a breakaway with 1:34 left in the extra period.

Zibanejad and Vitali Kravtsov scored in regulation for the Rangers, who lost for the fourth time in five games (1-3-1). Igor Shesterkin finished with 34 saves in losing his third straight start.

PREDATORS 4, ISLANDERS 1

NEW YORK (AP) — Kevin Lankinen made a career-high 48 saves and Nashvill beat New York for its seventh victory in nine games.

Filip Forsberg and Roman Josi scored and Matt Duchene and Mikael Granlund added empty-net goals. The Predators have won nine straight games against the Islanders, the longest active streak against a single opponent. The Predators are 11-1-1 in their last 13 overall against the Islanders.

Mathew Barzal scored for New York midway through the third period.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports