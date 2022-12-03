Brookside Energy drills intermediate hole at Wolf Pack well

MELBOURNE, VICTORIA - News Direct - 3 December 2022 -





Brookside Energy Ltd (ASX:BRK) managing director David Prentice joins Proactive to discuss Phase Two development drilling at the Wolf Pack Well in the SWISH Area of Interest (AOI) in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma. The company has successfully drilled the intermediate hole and cased it with steel pipe that has been cemented in place. Operations to kick off drilling of the curve are now underway, with operations proceeding on schedule, safely and without incident.

