Puisis, Tsineke lead S. Florida past No. 22 Texas 70-65

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Sammie Puisis scored 25 points and Elena Tsineke scored 22 and South Florida beat No. 22 Texas 70-65 on Friday night ending the Longhorns' two-game win streak.

The unranked Bulls improved to 8-2 following a seven-game win streak to start the season. The two-game skid came at the hands of then No. 22 Michigan and No. 23 Villanova.

Tsineke's jump shot with 2:37 left gave the Bulls the lead for good at 64-63. Texas then missed its next three shots, turned it over with 1:30 remaining and Tsineke made a layup for a 66-63 advantage. After Aaliyah Moore's basket reduced Texas' deficit to a point, Puisis responded with a jumper with 25 seconds left. On Texas' following possession, Tsineke came up with a steal of Moore, got fouled and sealed it with two foul shots.

Deyona Gaston scored 14 points for Texas, Rori Harmon and Moore 13 each and Shaylee Gonzales 12.

