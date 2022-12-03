Georgia beats Florida A&M 68-46 for coach White's 250th win

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Mardrez McBride had 15 points, nine rebounds and four steals, Jabri Abdur-Rahim added 14 points and Georgia beat Florida A&M 68-46 on Friday night for coach Mike White's 250th career victory.

White, who has averaged more than 22 wins per season in 11 campaigns as head coach at Florida and Louisiana Tech, was named the 23rd head men’s basketball coach of Georgia in March.

Georgia has held its last three opponents under 55 points.

Braelen Bridges had 10 points and eight rebounds for Georgia (7-2), which played three games at Stegeman Coliseum in five days. Bridges is 69 points away from 1,000 for his career and 29 rebounds from 500.

Georgia led 34-23 at halftime and used an early 9-0 run in the second half to build a 16-point lead. The lead dropped to eight with 11:38 to go, but Abdur-Rahim converted a three-point play to push the Bulldogs' lead into double figures the rest of the way.

Jordan Chatman scored 12 points and Jordan Tillmon added 10 for road-weary Florida A&M (1-6). The Rattlers’ setbacks include losses to Oregon, Oregon State, Miami (Fla.) and Florida, all coming on the road. Florida A&M plays its second home game of the season December 13 when it plays host to Edward Waters, then hits the road for games at Louisville, Kentucky and Purdue before opening Southwestern Conference play at home January 2 against Bethune-Cookman.

___

