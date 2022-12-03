Raiders running back Josh Jacobs questionable for Chargers

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs is questionable with a calf injury for Sunday's home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Jacobs was listed on the NFL's injury report Friday, and linebacker Denzel Perryman (wrist) and defensive tackle Andrew Billings (fibula) also were questionable.

Jacobs was listed as questionable for last Sunday's game at Seattle, but was cleared on game day. He went on to rush for 229 yards and two touchdowns, including the 86-yarder in overtime of the 40-34 victory over the Seahawks.

Jacobs also caught six passes for 74 yards in that game as well, giving him 303 yards of offense.

