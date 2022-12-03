Brazil's Bolsonaro to receive pension as ex-lawmaker

BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, who was beaten by leftist Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva in October's presidential election, is receiving a pension for the years he spent as a lawmaker on top of the pension he receives as a former army captain.

Bolsonaro, who leaves office on Jan. 1, had previously refused to receive the legislative pension, which is allowed under Brazilian law. The far-right leader was a federal legislator from 1991 until he assumed the presidency in 2018.

But a document signed on Nov. 30 by Lower House speaker Arthur Lira, and published on Dec. 2, says he will now receive an amount equivalent to 30 thousand reais (about US$ 5,800) per month.

According to the document, starting Nov. 30, Bolsonaro has the right to 32.5% of the parliamentary allowance, with an extra 57% of the salary attributed to lawmakers and senators. Nowadays, lawmakers gain about 34 thousand reais (US$ 6,500) per month.

In 2023, it will be the first time in more than 30 years that Bolsonaro doesn’t hold a public position. He will likely continue being a member of the Liberal Party, but it’s still unclear what position inside the party he will hold. He could earn money from that position.

As a retired Army captain - he was in the military until 1988 when he was elected councilor for the city of Rio de Janeiro - Bolsonaro also receives almost 12,000 reais (US$ 2,300) per month.

After he leaves the presidency, he’ll have the right by law to four government officials and two drivers with official presidential cars.