South Korea 2, Portugal 1

By Associated Press
2022/12/03 01:05
Portugal 1 0 1
South Korea 1 1 2

First Half_1, Portugal, Horta, (Dalot), 5th minute; 2, South Korea, Young-Gwon, 27th.

Second Half_3, South Korea, Hwang, (Son), 90th+1.

Goalies_Portugal, Diogo Costa, Rui Patricio, Jose Sa; South Korea, Seung Gyu Kim, Jo Hyeonwoo, Beom-keun Song.

Yellow Cards_Lee, South Korea, 36th; Hwang, South Korea, 90th+2.

Referee_Facundo Tello. Assistant Referees_Ezequiel Brailovsky, Gabriel Alfredo Chade, Nicolas Gallo Barragan. 4th Official_Maguette Ndiaye.

A_44,097.

___