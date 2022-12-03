South Korea 2, Portugal 1

|Portugal
|1
|0
|—
|1
|South Korea
|1
|1
|—
|2
First Half_1, Portugal, Horta, (Dalot), 5th minute; 2, South Korea, Young-Gwon, 27th.
Second Half_3, South Korea, Hwang, (Son), 90th+1.
Goalies_Portugal, Diogo Costa, Rui Patricio, Jose Sa; South Korea, Seung Gyu Kim, Jo Hyeonwoo, Beom-keun Song.
Yellow Cards_Lee, South Korea, 36th; Hwang, South Korea, 90th+2.
Referee_Facundo Tello. Assistant Referees_Ezequiel Brailovsky, Gabriel Alfredo Chade, Nicolas Gallo Barragan. 4th Official_Maguette Ndiaye.
A_44,097.
___