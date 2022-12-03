Alexa
South Korea advances at World Cup after stoppage-time winner

By STEVE DOUGLAS , AP Sports Writer, Associated Press
2022/12/03 01:12
South Korea's Hwang Hee-chan celebrates after scoring his side's 2nd goal during the World Cup group H soccer match between South Korea and Portugal, ... (AP photo)

South Korea's Hwang Hee-chan, right, scores his side's second goal during the World Cup group H soccer match between South Korea and Portugal, at the ... (AP photo)

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo reacts during the World Cup group H soccer match between South Korea and Portugal, at the Education City Stadium in Al Ra...

South Korea's goalkeeper Kim Seung-gyu makes a save shot by Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo, right, during the World Cup group H soccer match between Sou...

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo, right, reacts after missing an opportunity to score during the World Cup group H soccer match between South Korea and Po...

Portugal's Ricardo Horta celebrates scoring his side's first goal during the World Cup group H soccer match between South Korea and Portugal, at the E...

Portugal's Ricardo Horta celebrates with substitue players after scoring his side's first goal during the World Cup group H soccer match between South...

Portugal's Ricardo Horta, third from right, scores the opening goal past South Korea's goalkeeper Kim Seung-gyu during the World Cup group H soccer ma...

South Korea's Kim Young-gwon, second from right, celebrates after scoring his side's first goal during the World Cup group H soccer match between Sout...

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo, left and South Korea's Kim Young-gwon vie for the ball during the World Cup group H soccer match between South Korea and...

South Korea's Son Heung-min looks on during the World Cup group H soccer match between South Korea and Portugal, at the Education City Stadium in Al R...

South Korea's Son Heung-min runs for a ball during the World Cup group H soccer match between South Korea and Portugal, at the Education City Stadium ...

South Korea's Hwang Hee-chan celebrates after scoring his side's 2nd goal during the World Cup group H soccer match between South Korea and Portugal, ... (AP photo)

AL RAYYAN, Qatar (AP) — South Korea advanced to the round of 16 at the World Cup on the tiebreaker of goals scored after beating Portugal 2-1 Friday following a stoppage-time strike from Hwang Hee-chan.

South Korea was heading out of the tournament until Son Heung-min led a length-of-the-field breakaway in the first minute of added time and slipped a pass through to Hwang, who converted a low finish.

Son and his teammates then formed a huddle in the middle of the field after the final whistle and watched coverage of the end of the other Group H match between Uruguay and Ghana on a cell phone. South Korea's team's fans were in tears, and some were praying.

When that game finished 2-0 to Uruguay and South Korea was sure of its second-place finish, the players erupted in joy.

South Korea finished even with Uruguay with four points and both had a goal difference of zero, but the Asian team scored four goals compared to Uruguay's two.

Portugal had already advanced after two games and won the group.

___

Steve Douglas is at https://twitter.com/sdouglas80

___

AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/world-cup and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports