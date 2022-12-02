Alexa
AHL Glance

By Associated Press
2022/12/02 23:09
All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Hershey 20 14 4 2 0 30 55 42
Providence 20 12 3 3 2 29 63 55
Bridgeport 19 12 3 4 0 28 73 60
Charlotte 19 11 5 2 1 25 58 58
WB/Scranton 18 10 5 1 2 23 51 42
Lehigh Valley 17 8 7 1 1 18 47 51
Springfield 19 7 8 0 4 18 56 59
Hartford 17 5 7 1 4 15 41 58
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Rochester 19 11 6 1 1 24 64 64
Toronto 18 11 6 1 0 23 62 58
Cleveland 18 9 6 1 2 21 71 71
Syracuse 18 7 7 2 2 18 70 70
Belleville 18 8 9 1 0 17 65 71
Laval 21 7 11 3 0 17 67 81
Utica 16 6 6 3 1 16 41 48
WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Milwaukee 19 14 5 0 0 28 76 55
Texas 20 9 7 2 2 22 67 61
Manitoba 17 9 5 2 1 21 56 51
Iowa 18 8 6 2 2 20 55 58
Rockford 17 9 7 0 1 19 69 61
Grand Rapids 18 8 9 1 0 17 55 73
Chicago 16 5 9 2 0 12 44 64
Pacific Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Colorado 19 13 5 1 0 27 58 44
Calgary 18 11 6 1 0 23 70 53
Ontario 17 10 6 0 1 21 52 44
Tucson 17 10 6 1 0 21 54 53
San Jose 20 10 9 0 1 21 54 59
Coachella Valley 15 9 4 2 0 20 55 47
Abbotsford 18 9 7 1 1 20 57 63
Bakersfield 18 8 9 1 0 17 51 57
San Diego 20 6 14 0 0 12 54 66
Henderson 20 6 14 0 0 12 52 66

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Thursday's Games

Milwaukee 4, Manitoba 3

Rochester 4, Cleveland 3

Friday's Games

Lehigh Valley at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Texas at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Utica, 7 p.m.

Rockford at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Syracuse at Belleville, 7:05 p.m.

Calgary at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Coachella Valley at Henderson, 10 p.m.

Colorado at Ontario, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Milwaukee at Manitoba, 3 p.m.

Syracuse at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Bridgeport at WB/Scranton, 6:05 p.m.

Chicago at Iowa, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Rockford at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Texas at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Springfield at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Utica at Belleville, 7:05 p.m.

Tucson at San Jose, 9 p.m.

Calgary at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Coachella Valley at Henderson, 10 p.m.

Colorado at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Laval at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Springfield at Bridgeport, 3 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Hershey, 3 p.m.

Hartford at Providence, 3:05 p.m.

Belleville at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Chicago at Iowa, 4 p.m.

Tucson at San Jose, 6 p.m.

Laval at Abbotsford, 7 p.m.

Bakersfield at Ontario, 8 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled