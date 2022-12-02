All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Hershey 20 14 4 2 0 30 55 42 Providence 20 12 3 3 2 29 63 55 Bridgeport 19 12 3 4 0 28 73 60 Charlotte 19 11 5 2 1 25 58 58 WB/Scranton 18 10 5 1 2 23 51 42 Lehigh Valley 17 8 7 1 1 18 47 51 Springfield 19 7 8 0 4 18 56 59 Hartford 17 5 7 1 4 15 41 58

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Rochester 19 11 6 1 1 24 64 64 Toronto 18 11 6 1 0 23 62 58 Cleveland 18 9 6 1 2 21 71 71 Syracuse 18 7 7 2 2 18 70 70 Belleville 18 8 9 1 0 17 65 71 Laval 21 7 11 3 0 17 67 81 Utica 16 6 6 3 1 16 41 48

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Milwaukee 19 14 5 0 0 28 76 55 Texas 20 9 7 2 2 22 67 61 Manitoba 17 9 5 2 1 21 56 51 Iowa 18 8 6 2 2 20 55 58 Rockford 17 9 7 0 1 19 69 61 Grand Rapids 18 8 9 1 0 17 55 73 Chicago 16 5 9 2 0 12 44 64

Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Colorado 19 13 5 1 0 27 58 44 Calgary 18 11 6 1 0 23 70 53 Ontario 17 10 6 0 1 21 52 44 Tucson 17 10 6 1 0 21 54 53 San Jose 20 10 9 0 1 21 54 59 Coachella Valley 15 9 4 2 0 20 55 47 Abbotsford 18 9 7 1 1 20 57 63 Bakersfield 18 8 9 1 0 17 51 57 San Diego 20 6 14 0 0 12 54 66 Henderson 20 6 14 0 0 12 52 66

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Thursday's Games

Milwaukee 4, Manitoba 3

Rochester 4, Cleveland 3

Friday's Games

Lehigh Valley at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Texas at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Utica, 7 p.m.

Rockford at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Syracuse at Belleville, 7:05 p.m.

Calgary at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Coachella Valley at Henderson, 10 p.m.

Colorado at Ontario, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Milwaukee at Manitoba, 3 p.m.

Syracuse at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Bridgeport at WB/Scranton, 6:05 p.m.

Chicago at Iowa, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Rockford at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Texas at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Springfield at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Utica at Belleville, 7:05 p.m.

Tucson at San Jose, 9 p.m.

Calgary at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Coachella Valley at Henderson, 10 p.m.

Colorado at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Laval at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Springfield at Bridgeport, 3 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Hershey, 3 p.m.

Hartford at Providence, 3:05 p.m.

Belleville at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Chicago at Iowa, 4 p.m.

Tucson at San Jose, 6 p.m.

Laval at Abbotsford, 7 p.m.

Bakersfield at Ontario, 8 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled