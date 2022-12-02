NHL Conference Glance

All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|New Jersey
|24
|19
|4
|1
|39
|90
|55
|Boston
|22
|19
|3
|0
|38
|88
|48
|Toronto
|25
|15
|5
|5
|35
|76
|62
|Carolina
|24
|13
|6
|5
|31
|70
|67
|N.Y. Islanders
|24
|15
|9
|0
|30
|78
|62
|Tampa Bay
|23
|14
|8
|1
|29
|80
|72
|Pittsburgh
|24
|12
|8
|4
|28
|83
|76
|Detroit
|22
|11
|6
|5
|27
|72
|70
|N.Y. Rangers
|24
|11
|9
|4
|26
|72
|68
|Florida
|24
|11
|9
|4
|26
|83
|82
|Montreal
|23
|12
|10
|1
|25
|67
|78
|Washington
|25
|10
|11
|4
|24
|69
|78
|Buffalo
|24
|10
|13
|1
|21
|90
|89
|Philadelphia
|24
|8
|11
|5
|21
|57
|79
|Ottawa
|22
|8
|13
|1
|17
|67
|74
|Columbus
|21
|7
|12
|2
|16
|60
|87
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Vegas
|25
|17
|7
|1
|35
|86
|67
|Seattle
|23
|15
|5
|3
|33
|87
|70
|Dallas
|24
|14
|6
|4
|32
|93
|66
|Los Angeles
|26
|13
|9
|4
|30
|90
|93
|Winnipeg
|21
|14
|6
|1
|29
|68
|53
|Colorado
|21
|13
|7
|1
|27
|74
|56
|Edmonton
|24
|13
|11
|0
|26
|82
|87
|Minnesota
|22
|11
|9
|2
|24
|67
|65
|Nashville
|22
|11
|9
|2
|24
|59
|69
|Calgary
|23
|10
|10
|3
|23
|68
|72
|St. Louis
|23
|11
|12
|0
|22
|67
|84
|Vancouver
|24
|9
|12
|3
|21
|81
|93
|San Jose
|26
|8
|14
|4
|20
|77
|92
|Arizona
|21
|7
|11
|3
|17
|57
|75
|Chicago
|22
|6
|12
|4
|16
|56
|83
|Anaheim
|24
|6
|16
|2
|14
|59
|101
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Tampa Bay 4, Philadelphia 1
Nashville 4, New Jersey 3, OT
Pittsburgh 4, Vegas 3
Colorado 6, Buffalo 4
Minnesota 5, Edmonton 3
Carolina 6, St. Louis 4
Dallas 5, Anaheim 0
Montreal 2, Calgary 1
Seattle 3, Washington 2, OT
Florida 5, Vancouver 1
Los Angeles 5, Arizona 3
Ottawa at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Nashville at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.
Columbus at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Anaheim at Minnesota, 2 p.m.
Colorado at Boston, 7 p.m.
Montreal at Edmonton, 7 p.m.
New Jersey at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
San Jose at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Vegas at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Chicago at N.Y. Rangers, 7:30 p.m.
Arizona at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Florida at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Washington at Calgary, 10 p.m.
Carolina at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
Anaheim at Winnipeg, 3 p.m.
Minnesota at Dallas, 3 p.m.
Detroit at Columbus, 6 p.m.
San Jose at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Chicago at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.
Colorado at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
St. Louis at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Vegas at Boston, 7 p.m.
Washington at Edmonton, 8:30 p.m.
Arizona at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Montreal at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m.