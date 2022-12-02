All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Boston 22 19 3 0 38 88 48 Toronto 25 15 5 5 35 76 62 Tampa Bay 23 14 8 1 29 80 72 Detroit 22 11 6 5 27 72 70 Florida 24 11 9 4 26 83 82 Montreal 23 12 10 1 25 67 78 Buffalo 24 10 13 1 21 90 89 Ottawa 22 8 13 1 17 67 74

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA New Jersey 24 19 4 1 39 90 55 Carolina 24 13 6 5 31 70 67 N.Y. Islanders 24 15 9 0 30 78 62 Pittsburgh 24 12 8 4 28 83 76 N.Y. Rangers 24 11 9 4 26 72 68 Washington 25 10 11 4 24 69 78 Philadelphia 24 8 11 5 21 57 79 Columbus 21 7 12 2 16 60 87

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Dallas 24 14 6 4 32 93 66 Winnipeg 21 14 6 1 29 68 53 Colorado 21 13 7 1 27 74 56 Minnesota 22 11 9 2 24 67 65 Nashville 22 11 9 2 24 59 69 St. Louis 23 11 12 0 22 67 84 Arizona 21 7 11 3 17 57 75 Chicago 22 6 12 4 16 56 83

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Vegas 25 17 7 1 35 86 67 Seattle 23 15 5 3 33 87 70 Los Angeles 26 13 9 4 30 90 93 Edmonton 24 13 11 0 26 82 87 Calgary 23 10 10 3 23 68 72 Vancouver 24 9 12 3 21 81 93 San Jose 26 8 14 4 20 77 92 Anaheim 24 6 16 2 14 59 101

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Thursday's Games

Tampa Bay 4, Philadelphia 1

Nashville 4, New Jersey 3, OT

Pittsburgh 4, Vegas 3

Colorado 6, Buffalo 4

Minnesota 5, Edmonton 3

Carolina 6, St. Louis 4

Dallas 5, Anaheim 0

Montreal 2, Calgary 1

Seattle 3, Washington 2, OT

Florida 5, Vancouver 1

Los Angeles 5, Arizona 3

Friday's Games

Ottawa at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Nashville at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Columbus at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Anaheim at Minnesota, 2 p.m.

Colorado at Boston, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Edmonton, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Chicago at N.Y. Rangers, 7:30 p.m.

Arizona at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Florida at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Washington at Calgary, 10 p.m.

Carolina at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Anaheim at Winnipeg, 3 p.m.

Minnesota at Dallas, 3 p.m.

Detroit at Columbus, 6 p.m.

San Jose at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Chicago at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Monday's Games

Colorado at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Boston, 7 p.m.

Washington at Edmonton, 8:30 p.m.

Arizona at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Montreal at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m.