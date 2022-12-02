THROUGH DECEMBER 1
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|GA
|AVG
|Linus Ullmark
|Boston
|16
|902
|30
|2.00
|Ilya Samsonov
|Toronto
|9
|516
|18
|2.09
|Aaron Dell
|San Jose
|1
|57
|2
|2.11
|Ilya Sorokin
|N.Y. Islanders
|17
|964
|35
|2.18
|Vitek Vanecek
|New Jersey
|16
|882
|33
|2.24
|Connor Hellebuyck
|Winnipeg
|17
|1022
|39
|2.29
|Pyotr Kochetkov
|Carolina
|8
|442
|17
|2.31
|Jake Oettinger
|Dallas
|16
|893
|35
|2.35
|Matt Murray
|Toronto
|7
|418
|17
|2.44
|Sam Montembeault
|Montreal
|8
|484
|20
|2.48
|Darcy Kuemper
|Washington
|19
|1089
|46
|2.53
|Logan Thompson
|Vegas
|17
|1017
|43
|2.54
|Cam Talbot
|Ottawa
|11
|559
|24
|2.58
|Igor Shesterkin
|N.Y. Rangers
|17
|1023
|44
|2.58
|Ville Husso
|Detroit
|15
|882
|38
|2.59
|Alexandar Georgiev
|Colorado
|15
|905
|39
|2.59
|Spencer Knight
|Florida
|13
|759
|33
|2.61
|Jeremy Swayman
|Boston
|8
|368
|16
|2.61
|Filip Gustavsson
|Minnesota
|8
|458
|20
|2.62
|Antti Raanta
|Carolina
|9
|526
|23
|2.62
___
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|W
|L
|OT
|Linus Ullmark
|Boston
|16
|902
|13
|1
|0
|Logan Thompson
|Vegas
|17
|1017
|12
|5
|0
|Martin Jones
|Seattle
|18
|1014
|12
|4
|2
|Connor Hellebuyck
|Winnipeg
|17
|1022
|11
|5
|1
|Alexandar Georgiev
|Colorado
|15
|905
|11
|3
|1
|Vitek Vanecek
|New Jersey
|16
|882
|11
|2
|1
|Igor Shesterkin
|N.Y. Rangers
|17
|1023
|10
|4
|3
|Ilya Sorokin
|N.Y. Islanders
|17
|964
|10
|6
|0
|Jordan Binnington
|St. Louis
|18
|1043
|9
|9
|0
|Andrei Vasilevskiy
|Tampa Bay
|17
|1017
|9
|7
|1
|Juuse Saros
|Nashville
|17
|986
|9
|6
|2
|Tristan Jarry
|Pittsburgh
|15
|906
|9
|3
|3
|Jake Oettinger
|Dallas
|16
|893
|9
|2
|3
|Ville Husso
|Detroit
|15
|882
|9
|3
|3
|Darcy Kuemper
|Washington
|19
|1089
|8
|9
|2
|Jonathan Quick
|Los Angeles
|18
|1023
|8
|6
|2
|Jacob Markstrom
|Calgary
|17
|988
|8
|6
|2
|Marc-Andre Fleury
|Minnesota
|15
|862
|8
|5
|1
|Carter Hart
|Philadelphia
|17
|1005
|7
|6
|4
|Jake Allen
|Montreal
|15
|900
|7
|8
|0
|Spencer Knight
|Florida
|13
|759
|7
|3
|3
|Jack Campbell
|Edmonton
|13
|727
|7
|6
|0
|Ilya Samsonov
|Toronto
|9
|516
|7
|2
|0
___
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|GA
|SA
|SPCTG
|W
|L
|OT
|Aaron Dell
|San Jose
|1
|57
|2
|29
|.935
|0
|1
|0
|Linus Ullmark
|Boston
|16
|902
|30
|431
|.935
|13
|1
|0
|Ilya Sorokin
|N.Y. Islanders
|17
|964
|35
|490
|.933
|10
|6
|0
|Connor Hellebuyck
|Winnipeg
|17
|1022
|39
|524
|.931
|11
|5
|1
|Matt Murray
|Toronto
|7
|418
|17
|217
|.927
|5
|1
|1
|Ilya Samsonov
|Toronto
|9
|516
|18
|220
|.924
|7
|2
|0
|Sam Montembeault
|Montreal
|8
|484
|20
|242
|.924
|5
|2
|1
|Jake Oettinger
|Dallas
|16
|893
|35
|420
|.923
|9
|2
|3
|Alexandar Georgiev
|Colorado
|15
|905
|39
|463
|.922
|11
|3
|1
|Logan Thompson
|Vegas
|17
|1017
|43
|497
|.920
|12
|5
|0
|Spencer Knight
|Florida
|13
|759
|33
|373
|.919
|7
|3
|3
|Cam Talbot
|Ottawa
|11
|559
|24
|270
|.918
|3
|6
|0
|Vitek Vanecek
|New Jersey
|16
|882
|33
|368
|.918
|11
|2
|1
|Pyotr Kochetkov
|Carolina
|8
|442
|17
|186
|.916
|4
|1
|3
|Craig Anderson
|Buffalo
|10
|565
|27
|294
|.916
|5
|4
|0
|Semyon Varlamov
|N.Y. Islanders
|8
|464
|22
|239
|.916
|5
|3
|0
|Darcy Kuemper
|Washington
|19
|1089
|46
|498
|.915
|8
|9
|2
|Tristan Jarry
|Pittsburgh
|15
|906
|44
|472
|.915
|9
|3
|3
|Alex Stalock
|Chicago
|7
|328
|16
|171
|.914
|3
|2
|1
|Stuart Skinner
|Edmonton
|12
|701
|34
|362
|.914
|6
|5
|0
___
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|SO
|W
|L
|OT
|Connor Hellebuyck
|Winnipeg
|17
|1022
|3
|11
|5
|1
|Ville Husso
|Detroit
|15
|882
|3
|9
|3
|3
|Darcy Kuemper
|Washington
|19
|1089
|2
|8
|9
|2
|Logan Thompson
|Vegas
|17
|1017
|2
|12
|5
|0
|Ilya Sorokin
|N.Y. Islanders
|17
|964
|2
|10
|6
|0
|Jake Oettinger
|Dallas
|16
|893
|2
|9
|2
|3
|Karel Vejmelka
|Arizona
|15
|888
|2
|6
|6
|2
|Jordan Binnington
|St. Louis
|18
|1043
|1
|9
|9
|0
|Jonathan Quick
|Los Angeles
|18
|1023
|1
|8
|6
|2
|Igor Shesterkin
|N.Y. Rangers
|17
|1023
|1
|10
|4
|3
|Martin Jones
|Seattle
|18
|1014
|1
|12
|4
|2
|Tristan Jarry
|Pittsburgh
|15
|906
|1
|9
|3
|3
|Alexandar Georgiev
|Colorado
|15
|905
|1
|11
|3
|1
|Linus Ullmark
|Boston
|16
|902
|1
|13
|1
|0
|James Reimer
|San Jose
|15
|901
|1
|5
|8
|2
|Vitek Vanecek
|New Jersey
|16
|882
|1
|11
|2
|1
|Marc-Andre Fleury
|Minnesota
|15
|862
|1
|8
|5
|1
|Spencer Knight
|Florida
|13
|759
|1
|7
|3
|3
|Kaapo Kahkonen
|San Jose
|10
|595
|1
|3
|5
|2
|Pyotr Kochetkov
|Carolina
|8
|442
|1
|4
|1
|3