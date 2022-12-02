All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Boston 22 19 3 0 38 88 48 13-0-0 6-3-0 5-3-0 Toronto 25 15 5 5 35 76 62 8-2-3 7-3-2 4-1-0 Tampa Bay 23 14 8 1 29 80 72 7-3-1 7-5-0 4-2-0 Detroit 22 11 6 5 27 72 70 7-3-3 4-3-2 1-3-2 Florida 24 11 9 4 26 83 82 6-2-3 5-7-1 3-1-1 Montreal 23 12 10 1 25 67 78 6-6-0 6-4-1 3-2-0 Buffalo 24 10 13 1 21 90 89 5-8-1 5-5-0 4-6-1 Ottawa 22 8 13 1 17 67 74 5-7-0 3-6-1 2-4-0

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div New Jersey 24 19 4 1 39 90 55 9-3-1 10-1-0 4-2-0 Carolina 24 13 6 5 31 70 67 5-3-1 8-3-4 4-1-0 N.Y. Islanders 24 15 9 0 30 78 62 8-3-0 7-6-0 6-2-0 Pittsburgh 24 12 8 4 28 83 76 5-3-2 7-5-2 3-0-1 N.Y. Rangers 24 11 9 4 26 72 68 4-5-3 7-4-1 1-4-0 Washington 25 10 11 4 24 69 78 7-4-1 3-7-3 2-2-1 Philadelphia 24 8 11 5 21 57 79 5-6-1 3-5-4 2-3-4 Columbus 21 7 12 2 16 60 87 6-8-1 1-4-1 3-4-1

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Dallas 24 14 6 4 32 93 66 7-2-2 7-4-2 6-2-2 Winnipeg 21 14 6 1 29 68 53 8-2-0 6-4-1 8-2-0 Colorado 21 13 7 1 27 74 56 5-3-1 8-4-0 5-2-1 Minnesota 22 11 9 2 24 67 65 6-6-1 5-3-1 3-2-0 Nashville 22 11 9 2 24 59 69 7-3-2 4-6-0 3-3-0 St. Louis 23 11 12 0 22 67 84 5-6-0 6-6-0 2-3-0 Arizona 21 7 11 3 17 57 75 1-2-1 6-9-2 0-2-2 Chicago 22 6 12 4 16 56 83 4-7-2 2-5-2 0-5-1

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Vegas 25 17 7 1 35 86 67 7-5-0 10-2-1 5-4-1 Seattle 23 15 5 3 33 87 70 7-4-2 8-1-1 7-2-1 Los Angeles 26 13 9 4 30 90 93 7-4-2 6-5-2 2-4-2 Edmonton 24 13 11 0 26 82 87 6-6-0 7-5-0 3-2-0 Calgary 23 10 10 3 23 68 72 7-5-1 3-5-2 3-2-0 Vancouver 24 9 12 3 21 81 93 3-6-1 6-6-2 5-2-0 San Jose 26 8 14 4 20 77 92 2-8-4 6-6-0 1-3-3 Anaheim 24 6 16 2 14 59 101 4-6-0 2-10-2 3-3-0

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Thursday's Games

Tampa Bay 4, Philadelphia 1

Nashville 4, New Jersey 3, OT

Pittsburgh 4, Vegas 3

Colorado 6, Buffalo 4

Minnesota 5, Edmonton 3

Carolina 6, St. Louis 4

Dallas 5, Anaheim 0

Montreal 2, Calgary 1

Seattle 3, Washington 2, OT

Florida 5, Vancouver 1

Los Angeles 5, Arizona 3

Friday's Games

Ottawa at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Nashville at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Columbus at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Anaheim at Minnesota, 2 p.m.

Colorado at Boston, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Edmonton, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Chicago at N.Y. Rangers, 7:30 p.m.

Arizona at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Florida at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Washington at Calgary, 10 p.m.

Carolina at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Anaheim at Winnipeg, 3 p.m.

Minnesota at Dallas, 3 p.m.

Detroit at Columbus, 6 p.m.

San Jose at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Chicago at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Monday's Games

Colorado at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Boston, 7 p.m.

Washington at Edmonton, 8:30 p.m.

Arizona at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Montreal at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m.