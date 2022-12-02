Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taiwan confirms referendum on lowering of voting age to 18 failed to pass

Proposal needed at least half of nation's 19.23 million eligible voters to pass

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/12/02 17:53
Voting in the Nov. 26 referendum. 

Voting in the Nov. 26 referendum.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The referendum on lowering the voting age from 20 to 18 failed to pass, the Central Election Commission (CEC) confirmed Friday (Dec. 2).

The plebiscite was held on Nov. 26, the same day as local elections across the country. While more than 5.64 million voted in favor of the change, and 5.01 million voted against, according to the law, votes in favor should have exceeded 9.61 million, half of the 19.23 million eligible voters.

As a result, the proposal for the constitutional amendment did not pass, despite support from all major political parties. In March, the Legislative Yuan approved the amendment by 109 votes to 0, clearing the way for the referendum.

The outcome of the Nov. 26 vote was already known, but according to the law, the CEC needed to make an official proclamation within a week of the referendum, the Liberty Times reported.

Social activists and students spent years campaigning for the change to bring Taiwan’s voting age, in line with the practice in most other democracies.
referendum
voting age
voting age in Taiwan
Central Election Commission
CEC
November 26 elections

RELATED ARTICLES

AIT director promises cooperation with Taiwan regardless of election results
AIT director promises cooperation with Taiwan regardless of election results
2022/11/30 15:38
Taiwan's referendum to lower voting age from 20 to 18 fails
Taiwan's referendum to lower voting age from 20 to 18 fails
2022/11/26 22:22
Taiwan president resigns as DPP chair following party's election losses
Taiwan president resigns as DPP chair following party's election losses
2022/11/26 21:46
Former legislator Chiang Wan-an elected Taipei mayor in major win for KMT
Former legislator Chiang Wan-an elected Taipei mayor in major win for KMT
2022/11/26 20:46
Former premier regains north Taiwan’s Taoyuan City for KMT
Former premier regains north Taiwan’s Taoyuan City for KMT
2022/11/26 20:16