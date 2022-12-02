UK parliamentarian lauds Taiwan friendship

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — U.K. Parliament Foreign Affairs Committee Chair Alicia Kearns praised the friendship between the U.K. and Taiwan when meeting with President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) on Friday (Dec. 2).

Kearns said that democracies should partake in inter-parliamentary exchanges to “better understand one another, to share experiences, and to discover opportunities that deepen those friendships.” She said that while authoritarianism has expanded around the world in the past 20 years, Taiwan proves that “this need not be the case,” based on its transformation from a young democracy to one of the strongest on Earth.

The committee chair said she hopes the U.K.’s allies will support it in welcoming Taiwan’s participation in more international organizations, including the World Health Organization, “where we know Taiwan has such a unique and important perspective to bring.” She called on the global community to stop the “unjust obstruction” that prevents Taiwan from joining such bodies, given its contribution to global health.

“There’s no doubt the partnership with Taiwan makes us more resilient, but it also can be a great force multiplier when it comes to our prosperity,” she said.

Kearns pointed out the U.K. and Taiwan are beginning to see the results of mutual exchanges in green energy and technology. She also hoped that the two nations would expand bilateral trade and investment links.

Describing the driving force behind Taiwan’s success, Kearns said the Taiwanese want to safeguard their democracy, their way of life, and stability in the Taiwan Strait. She added that she is “certain we have a friend in Taiwan,” via the common values of democracy, rule of law, and individual rights.

Kearn’s delegation consists of other members of the foreign affairs council, including Liam Byrne, Royston Smith, Stewart Malcolm McDonald, and Neil Coyle. The group is scheduled to depart on Dec. 3.