Taiwan’s Gogoro to launch pilot project in Philippines

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwanese electric two-wheeler maker and battery swapping infrastructure provider Gogoro said on Wednesday (Nov. 30) that it is entering the Philippines through a pilot project.

Gogoro announced a strategic partnership with Globe’s 917Ventures and Ayala Corporation. Both are focused initially on bringing sustainable alternatives to gas-powered vehicles for the last mile delivery sector in the Philippines.

Through the partnership, Gogoro will launch a pilot in Manila using its battery swapping infrastructure and Smartscooters. The program is expected to start during the first quarter in 2023.

The pilot also has the backing of the Philippine’s Department of Energy and Department of Trade and Industry, Gogoro's Patrick Aquino, director of the Department of Energy’s Energy Utilization Management Bureau in the Philippines, said:

“More than 25% of Taiwan’s quick commerce deliveries and almost all of their electric deliveries are powered by Gogoro’s battery-swapping technology, and we see this solution being the most beneficial to a densely populated region like Metro Manila, which is also the hub of business districts."

Gogoro’s charging ecosystem offers businesses a safe, sustainable, and easily scalable solution, and is especially suited for last-mile delivery fleets.

The company has over 520,000 riders in Taiwan that can swap in new batteries at over 2,260 charging stations around the country. The company’s infrastructure in Taiwan handles more than 370,000 battery swaps a day, with more than 360 million swaps to date.