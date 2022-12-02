Alexa
Guandu Nature Park in Taipei recognized as ‘Star Wetland’

Guandu park a stopover site for waterfowl and shorebirds

By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/12/02 15:33
The Guandu Nature Park. (Taipei City Government photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Guandu Nature Park in Taipei has received the Star Wetland Center Award that celebrates dedication to promoting the greatness of wetlands, the first in Taiwan to be recognized.

An initiative of the Wetland Link International (WLI), a global network of wetland education centers, the award is run concurrently with the holding of the conference for the Ramsar Convention on Wetlands (Ramsar COP).

The Guandu Nature Park, which is 57 hectares, comprises woodland, rice paddies, and creeks. The park boasts 830 species of animals and is an important breeding and wintering ground for many species. The wetland has been qualified as an Important Bird Area (IBA) by BirdLife International, having recorded sightings of 283 species of birds.

It joined 22 other sites in the world as the winners for 2022. The award is judged based on 10 criteria, including the facilities and promotional methods that help raise public awareness of wetland conservation, according to the Animal Protection Office.

The Guandu International Nature Art Festival is held annually at the park, featuring art installations and hands-on activities, with one currently taking place until Dec. 31. The facility opens 9 a.m.-5 p.m. every day except Monday, and admission fees range from NT$30 (US$0.98) to NT$60.

Guandu Nature Park. (Taipei City Government photo)

Animals at Guandu Nature Park. (Facebook, Guandu Nature Park photos)

Art installations at Guandu Nature Park. (Taipei City Government photo)
