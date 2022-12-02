Perry, Murray State take down Illinois State 70-67 in OT

MURRAY, Ky. (AP) — Rob Perry scored 20 points, including five in the overtime, as Murray State took down Illinois State 70-67 on Thursday night.

Perry was 6 of 13 shooting, including 4 for 8 from distance, and went 4 for 4 from the line for the Racers (4-3). Jamari Smith scored 16 points, shooting 6 of 11 from the field and 3 for 6 from the line. Jacobi Wood shot 5 for 13, including 1 for 6 from beyond the arc to finish with 12 points.

Seneca Knight led the way for the Redbirds (2-6) with 20 points, 12 rebounds and two steals. Kendall Lewis added 13 points, six rebounds and two steals for Illinois State. Malachi Poindexter also put up 13 points and four assists.

Smith put up nine points in the first half for Murray State, which led 35-27 at the break. Murray State was outscored by eight points in the second half and the teams finished regulation tied 62-62. Perry went 1 of 3 from the field on the way to his five points in the overtime.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.