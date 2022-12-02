Alexa
Sam Bennett scored twice to help Florida beat Canucks 5-1

By Associated Press
2022/12/02 14:06
Florida Panthers' Matthew Tkachuk, right, deflects the puck wide of the net behind Vancouver Canucks goalie Spencer Martin (30) during the second peri...
Vancouver Canucks goalie Spencer Martin gives up a goal to Florida Panthers' Sam Bennett during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Dec....
Vancouver Canucks goalie Spencer Martin covers up the puck after stopping Florida Panthers' Matthew Tkachuk during the second period of an NHL hockey ...
Former Vancouver Canucks players Henrik Sedin, left, goalie Roberto Luongo, center, and Daniel Sedin stand after being wrapped in First Nations blank...
Former Vancouver Canucks goalie Roberto Luongo is wrapped in a First Nations blanket by Sarah Thomas, of the Tsleil-Waututh Nation, during a ceremony ...
Former Vancouver Canucks goalie Roberto Luongo waves as he walks onto the ice to be honored with other Hockey Hall of Fame inductees, Daniel and Henri...
Former Vancouver Canucks forward Daniel Sedin waves as he walks onto the ice to be honored with other Hockey Hall of Fame inductees, his brother Henri...
Vancouver Canucks' Tyler Myers (57) checks on goalie Thatcher Demko (35), who lies on the ice after being injured, while Florida Panthers' Ryan Lomber...

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Sam Bennett scored twice and the Florida Panthers ended a three-game skid with a 5-1 victory over the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday night.

Matthew Tkachuk added a goal and two assists, Gustav Forsling, Ryan Lomberg and Sam Bennett also scored and Spencer Knight made 31 saves.

Dakota Joshua scored for Vancouver.

Vancouver also lost starting goalie Thatcher Demko to a lower-body injury. The 26-year-old American stopped 15 of 18 shots in the first period before leaving.

Spencer Martin made 13 saves in relief.

A smattering of boos emanated from the crowd at Rogers Arena during the final seconds of the game. The jeers grew louder following the final whistle.

The Canucks held a pregame ceremony to honor three former players who were recently inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame. Former goalie Roberto Luongo and forwards Daniel and Henrik Sedin all stood at center ice, watching video highlights from their careers before taking part in a ceremonial puck drop.

UP NEXT

Panthers: At Seattle on Saturday night.

Canucks: Host Arizona on Saturday night.

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports