Taiwan diplomat says nation prepared to defend itself against China

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan is determined to protect itself against China, Taiwan’s New York Representative, James K.J. Lee (李光章), wrote in an opinion article in the Wall Street Journal on Thursday (Dec. 1).

"People in Taiwan know well that the price of freedom is eternal vigilance, and we are committed to preserving our democratic way of life,” Lee said.

He pointed to public opinion polls as proof the majority of Taiwanese are willing to defend themselves against Chinese aggression. Taiwan has steadily increased its defense budget in recent years, the representative said, adding that it is spending “a greater proportion of its GDP on the military than do most NATO member states.”

Lee said the Taiwanese military is formulating asymmetric defense strategies, restructuring its reserve forces and civil defense, and boosting its defense spending to “build mobile, long-distance, and precision-strike capabilities.”

The representative thanked the U.S. for its unwavering commitment to Taiwan’s security under the Taiwan Relations Act and the Six Assurances. However, Lee stressed Taiwan will not completely rely on other nations’ help.

“Taiwan is committed to protecting our own security and democracy,” he said.

Though Lee acknowledged Taiwan’s goal is “prevention via deterrence,” instead of a victory over China, he said, “our will to defend ourselves is unwavering and indisputable.”